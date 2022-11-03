Can you tell an entrepreneur by their school reports?

Might school reports give us an answer to the age-old question: are entrepreneurs born or made?

Professor Ian Ryder is a chairman and visiting professor at Cranfield University. He teaches leadership there. He believes entrepreneurship and leadership are "born traits".

For him, entrepreneurs are "creative, driven, have huge energy and belief, impatience, confidence bordering on arrogance quite often, and an inability to be able to spell failure. That isn't to say they don't fail, but all the other inherent traits take over and they run at it again. You simply cannot make someone be this kind of human being."

Many management consultancies might disagree. Not that Ryder’s saying entrepreneurial skills and behaviours can’t be taught. They can. But his belief is that the natural personality and inter-personal makeup required to fully deploy them are only in born leaders.