Tesco: When cost-cutting goes wrong

The supermarket's clever response to high cleaning costs - getting store staff to do it on top of their day jobs - unsurprisingly hasn't gone down well.

Earlier this week, Tesco unveiled a cunning plan to cut costs amid the global economic downturn.

Gone are the costly third-party suppliers it usually relies on to clean shop floors, fridges and staff areas in its nearly 2,000 Metro and Express stores. It’s fine though. Rather than expecting shelves to gather dust (or germs) in a time of global pandemic, the company’s existing staff will take on the duties themselves, on top of their day jobs.

In principle it appears to be a sound idea. Store budgets will be increased in order to give staff the time to complete the additional cleaning duties and, following a successful trial, executives say that giving individual stores autonomy over their own schedules leads to better and more consistent results.