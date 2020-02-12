All that’s required is a pen, a notepad and a brain

Look around anywhere today and you can find any number of management books, conferences, workshops and LinkedIn posts that push the case for going fully “digital,” or risk being left behind.

Worse yet, a new wave of transformational technologies, from 5G networks, to artificial intelligence (AI), to autonomous mobility, continually pushes leaders to make big bets on these highly promising (and highly volatile) game-changing technologies, many without offering a clear view of the benefits and liabilities of their products or services.

Which door, if any, do you choose?