'The only productivity hack that works for me is to get more rest'

Romanie Thomas had worked as a headhunter for over a decade, when she decided to set up her own business in 2017. Juggle Jobs is a digital recruitment platform for flexible working professionals. She has raised over $2.1m in VC and angel funding for the start-up. She also wants to increase the number of women in senior executive roles.

Describe the best investment you ever made - and the worst?

The best was spending time and money on a process to define our company culture. I wish I’d done that at the start. The worst definitely was falling for one of those advertising brokers that gave us banner advertising at a rugby match and on an obscure radio station.

Best time management hack?

The only productivity hack that’s ever worked for me is to get more rest. It’s incredibly hard to switch your mindset to do this, but it’s easily the most effective way to be productive and time-efficient.