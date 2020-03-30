There’s little point saving your business if you let your market die

It is perhaps ironic that, here locked down in my North London home, corresponding with teams and clients globally who are similarly isolated, John Donne's adage that "no man is an island" has never been more true.

And this is not just for us individually, but for the businesses we lead. This begs a question for those of us lucky enough to make it through this natural, human-assisted coronavirus pandemic: when we leave this island, what world will we be returning to?

For the businesses we lead (and the people these businesses support) it'll be a fat lot of use to make it out without having an active market to trade with.