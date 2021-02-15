There’s no point being a manager if you’re not there

The leader that made me: Railsbank’s head of people Claire Green on being sidelined by an old boss.

Professional life is a swirl of competing priorities, and it is often the little choices we make between them, in the moment, that can have the biggest impact - especially when we manage people.

Communication is one of those priorities - how clearly you deliver your message, how carefully you listen and, crucially, how available you are to people.

This is at the heart of Claire Green’s working philosophy, something Railsbank’s head of people uses to build high-performing teams in a growing business. In part, it stems from her former career as an England rugby player, but it’s also due to an encounter with a distracted boss at the start of her career some 20 years ago.