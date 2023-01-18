There’s nothing empty about silence

Our society, organisational structures, and much of leadership are built on sound. When we think of communication, we think of what is being said, and sometimes we find ourselves drowning in too much sound. Too much sound becomes noise, which can prevent us from being productive.

The polar opposite of sound is silence. Silence is often associated with emptiness, stillness, and a lack of activity. However, this ‘void’ view is incomplete. We cannot speak of silence without losing it, but there is a lot that needs to be said about silence in management or leadership because its presence or absence can have an impact. Silence needn’t imply that nothing is happening.

Silence, as defined by the absence of sound, is neither inherently good nor bad. It will always depend on the context and purpose it serves, so we might see this in terms of the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Where silence is concerned, meaning-making is contextual and purposeful. The most important skill to develop may be the ability to ask ourselves, “what kind of silence is this?”