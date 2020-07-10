There's opportunity in this recession

The business pages do not make for easy reading.

This week John Lewis and Boots added their name to the rapidly-growing list of firms making job cuts, including Rolls Royce, Pret a Manger, easyJet and Jaguar Land Rover.

COVID-19 is a tidal wave. Many businesses that were already treading water will sink, and the job losses will be tragic. Looking to the horizon and the gloomy predictions of a long recession, it would be easy for the survivors to batten down the hatches, cut investment and focus only on keeping the business afloat for the next five years.