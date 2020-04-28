A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

Last Updated: 36 minutes ago

For millions of us, who are currently at home in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re seeking new ways to keep ourselves entertained. It’s bittersweet, but there's a silver lining. It's given many of us something we don't have enough of – time. Time to pick up a new hobby, time to invest in ourselves. In today’s always-on culture, making time for ourselves outside of our jobs and commitments is important, and beneficial for our positive mental health.

The Generational Game, a study of 2,824 people across the UK, undertaken by Blackhawk Network, found that common stereotypes around age are not in fact, an indication of what someone may do in their spare time and, how we choose to research new hobbies, is predominantly done online or, through social media.

The research explores the shifting interests of the UK population – and more importantly how this impacts consumer demands from brands, to drive smarter decision making in rewarding and incentivising.

Download your free copy of The Generation Game to find out how you can empower customers or employees to make more varied choices. You’ll learn:



- The benefit of work perks and incentives being used to support hobbies

- How technology has created greater awareness of choice

- Taking a stereotypical view of people’s hobbies, based purely on their age is no longer appropriate for brands looking to engage and motivate consumer behaviour

This report is also hosted on our sister title Campaign, which serves the marketing, advertisng and creative industry.

