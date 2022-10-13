A third of staff are willing to quit over weak climate action

New data reveals the business risk of shirking net zero amid cost pressures as people are willing to quit over weak climate actio

by Éilis Cronin

If you’re looking for a reason to take action against climate change, apart from the world around us melting, then perhaps new research from software platform Supercritical will help convince you.

Data released this week reveals that more than a third (35%) of UK employees are willing to quit their jobs if their employer takes inadequate action to reduce its carbon footprint.

Such a sentiment is particularly widespread among Gen Z employees, with 53% of 18- to 24-year olds willing to consider leaving an employer based on net zero credentials.

