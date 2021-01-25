A third of UK work could be home-based without productivity loss

Among the nine nations covered, Brits are the most productive remote workers.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Before Covid-19 only a small share (between 5 and 7%) of employees usually worked from home. The proportion is clearly much higher now, but the jury remains out over how far it will persist post-pandemic. To a large extent this will depend on how effective employers believe their teams are when they’re not in the office.

Many surveys - including by Management Today - show a significant appetite among businesses for continued remote working as part of a hybrid model. But are these perceptions likely to prove accurate in the long-term? 

McKinsey adjusted its microeconomic models to factor in home working in a global analysis of 2,000 tasks and 800 job types, finding that 33% of all work in the UK could be done remotely without any loss of productivity, the highest among the nine nations covered.

