Three ingredients for a successful team

A new report highlights three pointers for leaders looking to strengthen team ties and boost performance in a drastically changed working environment post-pandemic.

It might make you cringe, but John C. Maxwell’s famous saying is as popular as ever two decades after he first introduced it in the title of his 2002 handbook: Teamwork makes the dream work.

But what makes the team work?

A new report from talent and recruitment company LHH has sought to unpick the “ingredients” for a successful team, coming up with three pointers to boost performance and strengthen group ties.