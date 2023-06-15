Three ingredients for a successful team

A new report highlights three pointers for leaders looking to strengthen team ties and boost performance in a drastically changed working environment post-pandemic.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

It might make you cringe, but John C. Maxwell’s famous saying is as popular as ever two decades after he first introduced it in the title of his 2002 handbook: Teamwork makes the dream work.

But what makes the team work?

A new report from talent and recruitment company LHH has sought to unpick the “ingredients” for a successful team, coming up with three pointers to boost performance and strengthen group ties.

