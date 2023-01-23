The three myths that create poor customer service
Customers aren't loyal, customer feedback is only hypothetical and bad customer service is more expensive than good service to provide, argues author John Sills.
A few years ago, the Trinity Mirror group made the decision to launch a new, regional print newspaper, the New Day.
For those of you who are familiar with the direction print journalism has been travelling in the past twenty years, this may come as a bit of a surprise. Not so for Simon Fox, the Trinity Mirror CEO at the time, who was bullish during a radio interview on the day of the launch:
‘This isn’t an idea we dreamed up overnight... It comes from deep consumer insight, talking to thousands of readers…’