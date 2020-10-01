Three-quarters of employers plan mandatory return to the workplace - eventually

In the public debate about the future of the office, you can’t move without bumping into a straw man of one sort or another.

Some have leapt to the defence of the office from those who would have us all working in our pyjamas for the rest of our lives. Others rail against the unreconstructed tycoons who supposedly refuse to accept that people can be productive when we're not chained to our desks.

The real debate - over how much remote working is optimal - has sadly been obscured. But a Management Today/Hays survey of 280 senior business people reveals an emerging picture of what businesses are actually planning post-pandemic.