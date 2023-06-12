Three tools for decision-making: Effectuation, improvisation and bricolage

Many people experience moments of uncertainty while working. Professor René Mauer provides three tools to help businesses find innovative solutions to combat uncertainty.

Uncertainty is initially perceived as a negative feeling, because we do not know what the future holds – whether we will be able to find a replacement keynote speaker at short notice or fix the error in the app. However, moments of major uncertainty also offer potential for major innovation.

There are various tools that have proven their worth in theory and practice for tapping this potential. Effectuation, improvisation and bricolage are three such tools that can help in a wide variety of uncertain moments. They all share one common thread: they treat uncertainty as an opportunity, rather than a nuisance.

Effectuation leaves the end point open

The term ‘effectuation’ comes from the word ‘effect’ and means a process targeting one of multiple possible outcomes. Effectuation originates from the entrepreneurship scholar Saras D Sarasvathy, who defines it as effective action without setting specific goals – because it us draws closer to the goal in an open-ended way.