‘Thursday is the new Monday’ – how the concept of office work will change

With office-based businesses once again opening their doors, and many of us transitioning back to corporate places of work at varying capacities, we are seeing new working patterns emerge.

These emerging patterns of working behaviour could reshape the future of work and the way businesses interact with their employees.

As a company with offices around the world, our phased reopening journey is teaching us a lot about this new way of hybrid working. In our London office, where we have welcomed back a small number of employees safely since May, we’re learning that employees prefer to start the week at home and return to collaborate with colleagues mid-week. The most popular day to attend the office is Thursday, a significant shift in office culture.