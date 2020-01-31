Time pressure undermines transformational leadership

Research: Feeling squeezed at work reduces your capacity to bring the best out of others.

by Adam Gale

We live in an era when leaders are expected to be transformational - exhibiting a set of behaviours that draw out the very best out from their people, rather than simply directing them in accordance with a pre-conceived strategy.

Transformational leaders motivate team members through individual coaching, inspire them by giving meaning to their work and serving as role models, and stimulate them by challenging beliefs and assumptions. 

But we also live in an era when mobile technology and globalisation have increased the burdens on leaders’ time. These two aspects of modern leadership do not sit well together.  

