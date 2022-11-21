Is it time to worry about the London Stock Exchange?

For the first time since records began, London is no longer the most valuable stock market in Europe. When you put it like that, the situation sounds ominous, adding to the gloom swirling around UK Plc in the wake of the autumn statement.



By Bloomberg’s calculations, the combined value of shares on the UK stock market is around £2.405trn, whereas the Paris market is worth around £2.413trn. It is a small lead – and French stocks have been boosted by short term-factors, favourable currency movements, the strength of luxury goods giants LVMH and Hermes and the meteoric rise and fall of Trussonomics – but the shift feels significant, especially when you factor in that bit about ‘since records began’.



Let’s deal with that first. Bloomberg only began keeping records in 2003 so this statement really only covers a business cycle or two. That said, some analysts believe this is no temporary eclipse. As Matthew Lynn lamented in The Spectator: “Global investors, fund managers, and the brokers and bankers that service them, go where the money is and right now there’s more of it in Paris than in London.”

One reason for that is the phenomenal performance of Bernard Arnault’s LVMH, the most valuable business on the Bourse, which Lynn describes as “The Apple of Europe, a company that keeps generating more and more profit regardless of what else is happening in the world.” Selling luxury goods to China’s wealthy elite certainly looks like a better growth prospect than oil and gas, the core business of Shell, the most valuable company on the London Stock Exchange.



It doesn’t help that many vibrant new British businesses notably fashion platform Farfetch and private club Soho House – have chosen to list in New York, not London. Lynn blames this on over-regulation, fussy governance codes (pushing up the costs of a listing) and comparatively high corporate tax. He has a point – private equity group Allied Minds will leave the LSE at the end of November, citing “prohibitively big costs” for its listing.



Even so, calculating the comparative expense of listings on different exchanges is, as academics Manuela Geranio and Valter Lazzari have shown, exceptionally complex. Their research suggests it may well be the added prestige of an NYSE listing, rather than the cost of one on the LSE, that attracts British businesses.



Lynn welcomed Britain’s departure from the European Union which he regards as bureaucratic, undemocratic and intent on regulating wealth creators to death. It may be no coincidence then that the one word that doesn’t feature in his analysis of the LSE’s troubles is Brexit. Yet when the referendum was held in 2016, the value of London’s shares were £1.1bn higher than Paris’. Correlation does not necessarily signify causation but Michael Saunders, a former policy adviser to the Bank of England, insists the British economy “has been permanently damaged by Brexit”, causing lower output growth and constraining business investment.



The outcome of the referendum – and the continued failure to fully define the financial agreement between the EU and UK – has, some estimates suggest, prompted 5,000 finance staff to move from London to Paris. The French government has also instituted several measures

over the past six years to attract financial institutions.



A combination of the above factors help explain why, in the first half of this year, London’s share of new listings in Europe was around 11%. That was a relatively poor performance in a flat market - the Middle East and Africa have raised 50% more capital with new listings than Europe this year.



Given that the British and French have spent, as the title of Stephen Clarke’s bestseller put it, 1,000 years annoying each other, Paris’ sudden pre-eminence as a financial market is bound to hurt.

Yet the greatest threat to the London Stock Exchange may come not from the other side of the channel, but from the other side of the pond. NYSE and Nasdaq are doing so many more deals – and raising so much more money – the Financial Conduct Authority has felt obliged to ride to the rescue with sweeping reforms of the LSE.