A tip for measuring what’s working (in a post-pandemic world)

There’s more than a sliver of truth in the old adage you can only manage what you can measure. When it comes to making any form of change, it helps to know where to begin, what’s working and what’s not.

"Self-reflection" as Patty McCord calls it, is essential for businesses and organisations - and was something she promoted heavily during her 14 years as Netflix’s chief talent officer.

In the final part of her interview with Management Today, conducted shortly before her appearance at the EdApp summit, McCord, who now works as an executive advisor, offered a technique for individual development, and explained why it’s so important if organisations want to make the most of the post-Covid world.