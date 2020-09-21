A tip for speeding up tedious meetings

One minute briefing: Why sit down when you can stand up, asks Huel founder and CMO Julian Hearn.

In 2015, with a couple of million in his pocket from the sale of his media business, Julian Hearn set up a new company in his garage. The former Starbucks, Tesco and Waitrose marketer had a bold, new mission: to change nutrition.

The result was Huel, a company that manufactures a range of sustainable plant-based meal replacement powders, drinks and bars, packed with all the vitamins, minerals and macronutrients you could need.

That may sound like the kind of thing a robot overlord might feed to salt miners in a dystopian future - and a nail in the coffin of thousands of years of culinary Epicureanism - but that’s perhaps another issue.