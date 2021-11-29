Tips for talking about poor performance

How to handle difficult conversations with an underperforming employee using the SCOPE model.

Let’s be honest, most of us underperform occasionally. We are only human; we cannot give our best all day every day. Occasional under-performance is not really a problem.

The challenge is when occasional under-performance deteriorates to poor performance most of the time. Knowing when to intervene is important. And the answer is earlier than you think.

Even if someone is just having an ‘off day’, catch up with them quickly. The more you can prevent bigger performance issues from developing, the less you will need to worry about performance and the easier your life will be.