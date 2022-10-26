A tire tycoon’s advice for going transatlantic

Mike Welch, founder of Tirescanner and CEO of Tirebyer, speaks to MT on his humble roots as a tire fitter to creating a tire empire across the pond.

It is rare that a teenage job turns into not only a full-time career, but an entrepreneurial adventure. But for 16-year-old Liverpudlian Mike Welch, taking up a job as a tire fitter after leaving school with less than desirable grades turned out to be a favourable move. He was able to earn some money whilst also gaining experience, which allowed him to then start selling tires to his friends - whilst also working a night shift at Tesco.

He then approached the Prince's Trust to see if he could get a grant, instead of “wheeling and dealing”. The charity encouraged him to put a basic business plan together, gave him £500 to buy a computer and introduced him to a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Liverpool. This was how his first tire business, MW Motorforce, was born.

Move to America

He quickly became a household name in the tire industry; after selling MW Motorforce to Kwik Fit, he launched Blackcircles.com in 2001, a tire manufacturing business. The company made £10,000 its first year ands grew to £100m by the time he sold it to Michelin in 2015.