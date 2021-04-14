"To be reliant on what the government does or doesn’t do would be foolish"

The director of EU Automation, Jonathan Wilkins, on riding out the pandemic, Brexit and how working anywhere could be a gamechanger for the spare parts brand.

Occupying an important niche in global supply chains, EU Automation provides spare parts for automated manufacturing operations, with an emphasis on fast turnaround for businesses experiencing critical outages.

As director Jonathan Wilkins explains, that could have meant 2020’s supply chain disruption was catastrophic – in fact, the Stafford-headquartered business’s growth (which totals 45 per cent over three years) continues unabated.

How did you ride out the pandemic?

It’s hard to say exactly. We did take a dip – April, May and June last year were particularly challenging for us in revenue terms. But as sectors like aerospace and automotive took a kicking, they were propped up by others like packaging and pharmaceuticals. Lead times in our supply chains across Europe and Asia were disrupted, but we managed to keep going – and the pandemic has meant we found a lot of new customers.