Tom Blomfield just sent a message to burned out CEOs everywhere

Monzo's departing founder had the honesty to admit his mental health struggles, and the self-awareness to realise his business had outgrown him.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

The founder of Monzo is leaving the challenger bank after revealing he’s “really struggled” mentally during the pandemic.

Tom Blomfield, who founded the challenger bank in 2015, told TechCrunch that he has not enjoyed working for Monzo for the last couple of years as it scaled from a “scrappy start-up”, and that the pandemic has made these feelings worse.

Blomfield, who stepped down from his CEO role to become Monzo's president in 2020, isn’t alone in feeling the strain of coronavirus, lockdowns and a constantly shifting environment.

