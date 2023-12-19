The top 5 leadership fails of 2023

When CEOs got it wrong.

by Kate Magee

1 AirAsia boss' half-naked meeting

Since the pandemic, it’s hard to escape CEOs crowing about their fantastic workplace cultures. Take a quick scroll on LinkedIn to view the mostly anodyne boasts.

But in October, AirAsia’s boss Tony Fernandes came in like a wrecking ball, publishing a topless picture of himself receiving a massage during a meeting, with a caption saying it had been “a stressful week”. He wrote: “Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting."

After a mainly negative response on the platform, he deleted the post. Rumours he needed a full day at the spa to recover are unconfirmed.

