The top hybrid workplace renovations that firms are implementing

As the Covid-19 vaccine rolls out successfully and restrictions lift, companies are turning their attention to how their employees will return to the office.

But after a year of working remotely in leisurewear from the waist down and saving money and time on travel, it’s easy to see why employees might not see “The Great Return” as anything but great.

Workplaces will need to become a place worth commuting to, the British Council for Offices’ chief executive, Richard Kauntze warns: “The idea of getting up very early in the morning, to travel into a city centre on a packed train, to sit at a desk for several hours sending emails, is not an intelligent way to work. People should be in an office environment that makes sense to them.”