The top leadership lessons of 2021

Here are some of our favourite lessons for leaders that we've covered over the past year.

Be approachable

Almost half of workers have left jobs due to bad leadership, according to a study by Hub Events. The top trait causing employees to hand in their notice? Unapproachability. For if employees fear an aggressive leader they may not air their concerns at all.

Don’t ask for salary history

Employers who ask prospective candidates for their previous salary are perpetuating inequality. Sadly but unsurprisingly, it results in women asking for less because they are already on less. Plus, as the senior vice-president and general counsel at the World Bank, Sandie Okoro says: “What relevance does that have to what a job is paid?”

Encourage your staff to take frequent, short breaks

Research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology found that tired workers are more likely to take short, usually five minute, breaks throughout the day. But instead of getting annoyed at your employee for slacking off by getting another tea round, leaders should note that micro-breaks actually improve staff’s engagement and performance levels. Tea and biscuits, anyone?