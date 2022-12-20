The top leadership lessons of 2022

Last Updated: 6 hours ago

"Winning creates a sense of satisfaction...but that can mask a number of conflicts. Leaders need to find out what the problems are, even when everyone wants to feel good," he said.

Actively look for problems, even in victory. That’s the advice from the now departed England rugby head coach Eddie Jones. “In sport - and I’m sure it’s the same in business – the reality is that you can win and not play well, and you can lose and play really well. But we only tend to look for conflicts when we lose.

When the high-profile private equity chief Guy Hands bought EMI, a deal that almost wrecked his career, he was firmly convinced that staff recognised that the ailing record label would perish without drastic change. Yet making change proved hard. He wonders now whether he didn’t spell out the prize often enough and emphatically enough. The deal was done just as the sub-prime mortgage market unravelled and, by March 2009, he was technically bankrupt. His lesson? If you are going through a change management programme, make sure you bring people with you by clearly outlining what they stand to gain.

Be more like a palm tree, less like an oak

In MT’s investigation into executive burnout, we learnt a key resilience tip from Dr Stephen Pereira, a leading psychiatrist and cognitive behavioural specialist, who treated one of the City’s most high-profile cases of burnout - Lloyd Banking Group’s CEO António Mota de Sousa Horta-Osório.

Pereira told him that during tough times he “had to be more like a palm tree and less like an oak. When the storm comes, the palm tree bends but then comes back up again. An oak tree tries to resist the storm and can break.”

Don’t carry your failures as baggage

Meaden’s first business ended in failure, but she didn’t allow this to hold her back. Instead she recognised that bad things happen and things go wrong, but it’s how you deal with these setbacks that count: “I beat myself up for 30 seconds, but then I move on. What I don’t do is put it in a big sack and carry it with me,” she said.

Instead, properly review the failure. It’s unlikely that everything you did was wrong - find out what part caused the failure. “We shouldn’t like failure, but we shouldn’t fear failure. It’s an attitude that isn’t going to help. We’ve got to learn to be more resilient. Move forward,” she said.

Focus on what you are good at

What has become clear to Spar CEO Louise Hoste as her career progresses is that authenticity is key and maturity has given her the confidence to be herself. “A former boss of mine would say, try to focus on the things you’re good at because you’ll probably never be any good at the things you are not good at. Hire others to do those things. You’re better off recruiting people who aren’t like you.”

Realise that imposter syndrome doesn’t exist

MT columnist and Henley Business School professor Dr Chris Dalton said one way to deal with imposter syndrome is to realise it doesn’t exist. First, refuse to judge your success through comparison. “When it comes to my self-esteem, all comparisons are traps.”



And secondly, realise you have the agency to walk peacefully away from the debate. “Understand yourself, by yourself, for yourself. Weaning the “self” from all the categorisations needed to feel like a fraud is a very personal sort of freedom.”

Act like monarch not a servant

On the eve of his retirement, MT’s former agony uncle Jeremy Bullmore shared his concern over the prevailing trend of servant leadership. “A servant who’s a leader isn’t a servant,” he wrote.

Instead, he found inspiration from Walter Bagehot’s The English Constitution, which states that the nature of a constitution and the action of an assembly is hard for people to understand, whereas a monarch - “the fiat of a single mind” is far easier for people to comprehend. Effective government - and effective leadership - employs both a comprehensible element for the many, as well as complex laws and notions for the inquiring few.

Be agile

When Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia launched her new business Snoop, the idea was to focus on helping customers switch energy providers to save money. When the energy crisis hit, the business had to rely on the other categories covered by the app, including mortgages, loans and media subscriptions. “In all businesses, diversification of products is key. Instead of assuming that energy would come back in six months, we concluded the only way to build a really sound business was to assume it never comes back. Then when it does, it’s all upside,” she says.

This demonstrated the importance of agility: “If you’re going to be successful, you have to be able to change course if the circumstances are no longer right for your business.”

Don’t put yourself on a pedestal

The job of a leader, argues Brompton Bikes CEO Will Butler-Adams, is to set a company’s vision, then recruit people who have the knowledge, experience and ideas to deliver it. “We have a problem where we've put the boss, the CEO, the entrepreneur, on this weird pedestal and it incorrectly makes out they're special. That is a big mistake. If you make the person at the top perfect, everyone else has to be perfect too and they won't tell you the truth,” he says.

Instead he publicly acknowledges his imperfections. “I make everyone know I'm useless. I'm a fucking rolling disaster. If I'm imperfect, and I need help, then everyone else can be vulnerable too. They can tell us when there's a problem...All the massive corporate disasters happened because there’s a culture of pretending everything’s fine.”

Take a cold shower

The story of Newsweek has more twists and turns than a whodunnit, or the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Newsweek’s CEO Dev Pragad credits his ability to get through the crisis years at the media brand in part to the work of Stanford neuroscientist Professor Andrew Huberman, who suggested that controlling your breathing during cold showers is a good way of practising staying calm under intense pressure.

“If you’re able to remain calm, you can always see the path forward. Because when the chaos hits you, there’s always still a clear path – it’s just that the chaos distracts you from seeing it,” Pragad explains. He took daily cold showers for a period of two years after hearing Huberman’s ideas, even in winter.

Allow genuine flexibility for staff

Arup, which was crowned Britain’s Most Admired Company in 2022, made headlines this year for its flexible work policy that asked staff to work three days in the office, and then make up the remainder of their time as they saw fit - including working on the weekend. While some media commentators howled this broke the sanctity of weekends as a disconnect from work, its UK chair Jerome Frost told MT he thought the opposite was true.

“As someone who has worked very long hours in the past, including at weekends, and sometimes really resented that, I think what this does is the exact opposite. It doesn’t force a long-hours culture; it enables you to not feel the guilt of taking the time off you deserve for putting in the hours when they were needed.” Like other staff members, he will sometimes choose to take time off during the week to spend with his wife, who is a shift-working NHS employee, and make up the time on the weekend. As we head into a recession in the midst of a talent crisis, this is an easy way to motivate staff.

Learn from your regrets

Social psychology author Daniel Pink spoke to MT about his new book The Power of Regret, in which he analysed regrets from more than 16,000 people across 105 countries. In a world of overwhelm, this research helps business leaders decide what will really matter in the future.

“Are you creating some stability for yourself? Are you taking the appropriate risk and speaking up? Are you doing the right thing? Are you connecting with others?” asks Pink.“Do everything you can to minimise regrets in these areas, forget everything else.” When you look back, it won’t matter what colour car you bought, what you ate for dinner tonight or where you went on holiday, he says.

Another clear message from his research was that the most common career regret was not taking a risk. Something to think about in 2023.







