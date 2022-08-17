Toxic workplace culture is causing your employees to quit - here’s how to break the cycle

Learning and development teams are the key to wiping out toxic workplace culture

There are a plethora of reasons as to why an employee might leave their job, but according to a new MIT Sloan Management Review study, escaping a toxic workplace culture has now become the number one cause of employee resignations.

MIT analysed 34 million online employee profiles, as well as more than 1.4 million Glassdoor reviews between April and September 2021. The study found that toxic workplace culture was 10 times more likely to be the reason an employee would leave their company than their salary.

But what can leaders do to improve their company’s workplace culture?