The traits that will see you through Act II of the COVID crisis

Executive briefing: Sally Bailey, NED and former CEO of White Stuff.

by Stephen Jones

Sally Bailey has lived through her fair share of crisis in a career that includes retailers Miss Selfridge, Topshop and most notably White Stuff, where in her seven year spell as CEO the business grew sales from £13 million to £113 million. 

Whether it be flooded offices, data hacks or the uncertainty of a global financial crisis, Bailey says the rules of crisis leadership remain the same: communication, agility and a willingness to look beyond your immediate bubble.

Now a non-executive director and charity chair, Bailey has been a fly on the Zoom as boards struggled to strategise amid the extreme uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering sage advice and acting as a sounding board to leaders who are in many cases facing the biggest crisis of their career. 

