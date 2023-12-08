Transparent salaries: How one company is opening up everyone’s paychecks

Discussing salary among employees is often viewed as a mortal sin, but for one company it is part of its very foundations.

In the 1992 satirical black comedy Death Becomes Her by Robert Zemeckis, mysterious socialite Lisle Von Rhuman tells actress Madeline Ashton: “The sordid topic of coin, I'm afraid, is not so simple. The cost, you see, it's different for everyone.”

The cost of speaking openly about salaries in the workplace is often a serious talking to from upper management, who tend to treat such behaviour as a mortal sin.

But one company has made salary transparency a part of their business strategy. Software company Applifting implements complete salary transparency among its 200 members, to ensure that everyone is on the same page about salary expectations.