The trouble with transparency

The received wisdom is that 'good' companies have nothing to fear from transparency. But this argument pays little attention to the receiver of information.

If any single idea unites today’s businesses, regulators, investors and NGO activists, it’s the power of transparency to drive accountability.

There’s plenty of evidence that transparency is powerful and is transforming the operating context. For example, opaque corporate ownership and contract award processes decidedly increase corruption risk, and nondisclosure agreements have long shielded perpetrators of harassment. As we’ve seen, corporations can no longer dependably control their reputations or rely on confidentiality provisions. This is at once a cause and consequence of heightened transparency.

Corporate transparency is seen as both a means and an end. The term has become a common shorthand for all sorts of information disclosure. But our devotion to transparency as a solution has taken on a quasi-religious quality. If you admit to reservations about transparency, you must have something horrible to hide.