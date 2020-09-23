The true cost of putting on a brave face for your employees

Two thirds of UK leaders have felt the need to protect their staff from the grim reality of company performance.

Putting on a brave face and relying on gut instinct in the face of uncertainty is taking its toll on leaders’ mental health, LinkedIn research has found.

As COVID continues to disrupt businesses’ usual ways of operating, the pressure to make high-stakes decisions where there’s no precedent or data to use as guidance, all while trying to reassure others, is causing stress and anxiety levels to soar.

Of the 700+ senior executives of companies with more than 1,000 employees interviewed – of whom 250 were from the UK – three quarters (75 per cent) said they had struggled not having all the answers, 39 per cent doubted their ability to lead, and 27 per cent suffered from impostor syndrome.