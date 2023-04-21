Do you trust your leaders? Tell us here
The results will be announced during the ILM's Leadership Live Conference.
Management Today has teamed up with the Institute of Leadership and Management and AQR to conduct research into trust in leadership in the UK. The research will explore how trust has been impacted post-pandemic and in the current economic climate.
Click here to have your say.
The survey closes on 1 May 2023. The results will be unveiled on Management Today's website and at the ILM's Leadership Live Conference on 29 June.