When Deepak Tailor appeared on BBC TV show Dragons’ Den in 2016, he managed to secure three offers from the dragons to help take his freebie business to the next level.

However, the potential investment opportunity with Deborah Meaden fell through and Tailor, the founder of the freebie giveaway site Latest Free Stuff, had to rely on other ways to get funding. His business is now worth £1 million.

He shares his tips with Management Today on what to do if you get turned down by investors.