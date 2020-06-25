The two faces of remote working

Some of your employees are more likely to feel isolated than others.

It’s not been perfect, but the ability and speed with which organisations have been able to adapt to widespread remote working has surprised many.

The three-month enforced experiment has highlighted the benefits that remote working can have on wellbeing and engagement - largely among those who want to work from home.

However it has also shown in stark clarity that there are two faces to remote working. If it is implemented incorrectly, or feels forced upon employees who want to work in the office, then it can have negative impacts on employee mental health.