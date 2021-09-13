Two-tier workforce “a stain on our national conscience”, says CMI

Action on the gender pay gap is “more urgent than ever”, after proof women hit hardest by economic impact of Covid-19, says EHRC and CMI

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has released new guidance on tackling the gender pay gap, amid fears it has been de-prioritised by business.

In the UK, it is mandatory for organisations of 250 or more employees to publish their gender pay gap (GPG) every year, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, GPG reporting in 2020 was suspended.

While enforcement will resume on 4 October 2021, there are concerns that businesses are not acting fast enough on GPG, despite evidence showing women have been disproportionately disadvantaged during the Covid-19 pandemic.