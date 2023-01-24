UK Government rejects menopause leave because it "discriminates against men"

The UK government has rejected a menopause leave trial, saying it was "counterproductive" and might "inadvertently create new forms of discrimination" against men.

by Kate Magee and Éilis Cronin

The UK government has rejected a proposal to introduce pilots of workplace menopause leave in England, and dismissed recommendations to make the menopause a protected characteristic as part of the Equality Act.

Making the menopause a protected characteristic would mean employers would have "a duty to make reasonable adjustments for menopausal employees".

The Government argued that such a move could have "unintended consequences, which may inadvertently create new forms of discrimination, for example, discrimination risks towards men suffering from from long term medical conditions or eroding existing protections."

