How the UK can halt the ‘silver exodus’ of older workers

The over-50s remain a vital part of the UK workforce, but a significant number are leaving the workforce due to a lack of career progression and inflexibility.

At first glance, with unemployment at a 50-year low, the UK labour market is in good health. However, the IFS has reported a significant fall in employment and a rise in economic inactivity among the over-50s and 60s since the beginning of the pandemic.

Rather than a lack of job opportunities, this is being driven by workers exiting the jobs market altogether, with the number in this category shooting up to 3.6 million.

This shrinking workforce could hold back growth in the UK. As a society, we can no longer afford to ignore the issue of people leaving work to retire early.