How the UK can halt the ‘silver exodus’ of older workers

The over-50s remain a vital part of the UK workforce, but a significant number are leaving the workforce due to a lack of career progression and inflexibility.

by Steve Butler

At first glance, with unemployment at a 50-year low, the UK labour market is in good health. However, the IFS has reported a significant fall in employment and a rise in economic inactivity among the over-50s and 60s since the beginning of the pandemic.

Rather than a lack of job opportunities, this is being driven by workers exiting the jobs market altogether, with the number in this category shooting up to 3.6 million. 

This shrinking workforce could hold back growth in the UK. As a society, we can no longer afford to ignore the issue of people leaving work to retire early.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today