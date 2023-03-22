UK managers struggling with increasing workload

Nearly half of UK managers have seen their responsibilities increase since Covid-19. They need more appreciation to cope.

It’s hard to stay positive these days, especially if you’re a manager whose workload has increased by 46%, according to data from the 2023 Global Culture Report by cloud software company O.C. Tanner. The findings show that almost half of UK managers reported that their workload has increased since Covid, with 23% finding it harder to stay positive at work.

The report, which analysed the perspectives of over 36,000 employees, leaders, HR practitioners, and business executives from 20 countries around the world, including 4,653 from the U.K, found that 39% of UK employers report that their direct managers seem stressed.

“This increase in workload for managers is negatively impacting their wellbeing and engagement, as well as overall company culture” says Robert Ordever, European managing director of O.C. Tanner. “They are expected to do far more but with the same if not fewer resources, and eventually something has to give and it’s all too often their mental health.”