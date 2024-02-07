Can UK Plc help solve the teen crisis?

Teenagers have become “playthings in the hands of Big Tech”. If business doesn’t act now, employers will face “unprecedented workforce needs” in the future. Jennifer Small investigates.

by Jennifer Small

Teenagers – the youngest of GenZ – have already lived through an A-B-C of disasters: austerity, Brexit and Covid. Now they face manifestations of climate change and the uncertainty of overseas wars. Little wonder they are plagued by mental health crises and lack confidence in their future career paths. 

This week [5-11 Feb] marks the 10th year of Children’s Mental Health Week, launched by youth charity Place2Be in 2015. And it’s more needed than ever. Today’s youngsters are 50% more likely to have a mental health problem than seven years ago, according to the Mental Health of Children and Young People in England 2023 report by NHS Digital.

The report also found one in five (23%) 17-19-year-olds in England had a probable mental health disorder in 2023, up from one in ten in 2017. Among 8-16 year olds, 20% had a probable mental health disorder in 2023, up from 12.1% in 2017.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today