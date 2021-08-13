The ultimate guide to building a personal brand

As a CEO, up until now, you’ve only really had to worry about the business brand. You've hired marketing leaders and teams to help build the best company brand possible to ensure lead generation, sales, revenue and growth. However, times have changed.

A business no longer only has a corporate brand to worry about, it now has individual personal brands for every single employee to consider. The beauty of this, although many companies have yet to realise this, is that there is much more potential in their team's personal brands than in the corporate brand when it comes to social media.

Your personal brand is made up of your social media activity, reputation, knowledge and experience. One of the easiest ways I can describe a personal brand is to compare it to your diet. You’ve no doubt heard the saying, ‘you are what you eat’, which is used to highlight that if you constantly eat unhealthy food, then you’ll be unhealthy. In the world of social media, your personal brand is what you like, comment on, share and create.