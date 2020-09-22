Is unconscious bias training Maoist?

MPs will now have to undergo training, and some are not happy about it.

“Maoist”. “Blue Cookie Monster-esque.” “Nonsense”. Such tropes are common in the halls of Parliament. But rather than being directed at points of policy, all were phrases used this week by Conservative MPs bemoaning the prospect of unconscious bias training.

Having been rolled out through various government bodies, parliamentary staff, MPs will now be expected to undertake unconscious bias training. As many as 40 - mainly Tory - MPs are saying that they will refuse to.

Their aversion is based on two main grounds. One, that it will cost the UK taxpayer around £7,000 to put them through it, and two, that they don’t believe it will make any difference.