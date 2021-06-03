The most underestimated leadership qualities

The Leader That Made Me: The late Tessa Jowell was an exemplar of "humanitarian leadership", says Radiocentre chief exec Siobhan Kenny.

by Stephen Jones

Bosses can be effective for numerous reasons. Some deliver results by pushing their team to the max, others prefer a softer, more motivational approach that brings people with them. 

Siobhan Kenny has worked with all manner of leaders during a career that has spanned board positions in the Department of Culture Media and Sport, and in strategic communication for the likes of Disney and HarperCollins. 

Now chief executive of Radiocentre, the industry body for commercial radio broadcasters, she recalls one in particular who stood out for her compassionate and patient leadership style, the late Labour MP and cabinet minister Tessa Jowell.

