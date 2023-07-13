The unintended consequences of playing dumb
Female leaders are more likely to withhold knowledge by playing dumb, whereas men rationalise why they are keeping schtum. These strategies can backfire.
Summary:
1. We all hide knowledge at work, often to the detriment of the organisation, and men and women use different approaches.
2. Sometimes hiding knowledge is legitimate, but gender stereotyping means women are less likely than men to do this – with damaging consequences for themselves and their employer.