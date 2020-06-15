The unintended consequences of your redundancy plan

Over the past few years boards have paid increasing heed to the importance of diversity and inclusion in the long-term success of their businesses. But the crisis we now face could undermine those efforts.

As many as a fifth of firms have made or are planning to make redundancies by the end of July as the government begins to wind down its furlough scheme - and there are strong reasons to think these will disproportionately hit women and minorities.

A widely-referenced Cambridge University study found that women were more likely to have lost their job in the first month of lockdown - 17 per cent reported unemployment compared to 13 per cent of men. At the same time, McKinsey research reveals that, while women and non-white workers were slightly more likely to lose their jobs in the comings months, younger and part-time employees were significantly more at risk.