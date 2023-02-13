UPS President - “I’m optimistic about the future of Europe”

Daniel Carrera, the European president of UPS, explains why travel has made him more resilient, how he plans to make the business more agile and why everyone should focus more on the customer.

Daniel Carrera’s biggest leadership lesson is to not take anything for granted. Over the past few years, the European president of courier and delivery giant UPS says he fully realises that anything can happen at any time and that "what may have worked in the past may not work in the future".

"Agility is critical for us. We need to continue to challenge ourselves to understand what else we can do for our customers, in order to continue to be relevant enough to grow the business effectively."

It’s a philosophy he’s applying in his current position. When he took on the role in 2021, UPS was reaping the benefits of the "exponential growth of the e-commerce sector during the pandemic."

"We became essential for people during the pandemic because when everything was locked down, companies like UPS were working hard to deliver goods," he says.