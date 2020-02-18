How to use workplace conflict to your advantage

Conflict is an inevitable part of working life - personality clashes between colleagues, direct reports falling out with their managers, disagreements around how projects should be run or budgets allocated.

There’s a tendency to think that if you ignore these workplace spats, they will go away. The reality, of course, is that never happens.

If bad feeling is left to fester, what started out as a niggling argument can soon escalate into a full-scale meltdown. For the people involved, it’s a miserable experience. They feel anxious about going into work, it plays on their mind when they get home and they can’t sleep, they become increasingly stressed, and often go off sick.