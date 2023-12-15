‘Vaccine prince’ Adar Poonawalla to pay £138m for Mayfair mansion

Adar Poonawalla, an Indian billionaire known as the ‘vaccine prince’, has reportedly agreed to pay around £138 million for a London mansion in the city’s biggest home purchase of the year. Aberconway House will be acquired by a UK subsidiary of the Poonawalla family-owned Serum Institute of India, according to people familiar with the transaction, cited by the Financial Times (FT). Previously owned by the late Jan Kulczyk, who was Poland’s richest man, the 25,000-square-foot Mayfair mansion will change hands in a deal that marks London’s second-most expensive house sale ever. Poonawalla is CEO of Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, which was founded by his father in 1966.

Ex-BP boss to forfeit up to £32.4m after oil giant says he “knowingly misled” the board

Bernard Looney, the former boss of BP, will forfeit up to around £32.4 million in remuneration over “serious misconduct”, the oil giant has said. The company has formally dismissed its ex-CEO – who stepped down abruptly in September – after concluding that he “knowingly misled” the board about his personal relationships with colleagues. Looney “automatically forfeited” 87% of the total by resigning, BP said, with a further 10% loss stemming from its decision to fire him following serious misconduct, while the final 3% is being clawed back at the discretion of the board. The company’s former chief disclosed a small number of past relationships with colleagues after allegations about his relationships first surfaced in May 2022, but admitted that he had not been fully transparent after further allegations emerged in September. These included, the FT reported, a claim that he had promoted women with whom he had past undisclosed relationships.

CEO of Ladbrokes owner Entain steps down

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, the chief executive of Ladbrokes owner Entain, has stepped down, following reports of discontent among investors. Her departure comes just a week after the finalisation of a deferred prosecution agreement with the Crown Prosecution Service over alleged bribery offences at the group's former Turkish business. Nygaard-Andersen came under pressure over, among other things, Entain’s languishing share price, while her use of private aircraft had reportedly earned her the nickname ‘Private Jette’. She will be replaced on an interim basis by non-executive director Stella David before a permanent replacement is found.