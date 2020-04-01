Which values matter most in a crisis?

It’s hard to lift your eyes from the present, when you’re living through an ever-shifting, epoch-making emergency. But there are structural changes happening now that could fundamentally impact how we do business in the future, and it pays to know what they are.

We’re particularly interested in the effects on corporate culture. Much has been published about what good culture looks like during ‘business as usual’ conditions. Indeed, many leaders tell us that their culture is among their greatest competitive advantages.

But what values underpin a great culture in an atmosphere of perpetual crisis? Looking ahead, what is required for an organisation to flourish when it doesn’t exist in any one place, but instead only in its people, remote-working all around the country or around the world?