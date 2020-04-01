Which values matter most in a crisis?

Have your say on how coronavirus is changing your culture.

by Adam Gale

It’s hard to lift your eyes from the present, when you’re living through an ever-shifting, epoch-making emergency. But there are structural changes happening now that could fundamentally impact how we do business in the future, and it pays to know what they are.

We’re particularly interested in the effects on corporate culture. Much has been published about what good culture looks like during ‘business as usual’ conditions. Indeed, many leaders tell us that their culture is among their greatest competitive advantages.

But what values underpin a great culture in an atmosphere of perpetual crisis? Looking ahead, what is required for an organisation to flourish when it doesn’t exist in any one place, but instead only in its people, remote-working all around the country or around the world?

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT